The Café Racer

Café racer motorcycles evolved from the sport of café racing that was popular among British motorcycle enthusiasts of the early 1960s...     Click to Read Article

Royal Enfield History

The love that British people have for Royal Enfield motorcycles is astonishing...   Click to Read Article

2014 FIM

The 2014 Provisional Rider Lists for the 2014 FIM MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto 3 series have been updated and released...     Click to Read Article

AMA and Media

Why has James Rispoli moved and why is the British Motorcycle racing scene attracting our young riders?    Click to Read Article

Glorious Past of Royal Enfield Motorcycles and the growth of the famous British brand

Glorious Past of Royal Enfield Motorcycles and the growth of the famous British brand

British motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield ceased the manufacturer of motorcycles many years ago in the United Kingdom. The brand is now very much alive again due to a manufacturing...
GoPro, the Himalayas and 3 Royal Enfield Smoking Bullets

GoPro, the Himalayas and 3 Royal Enfield Smoking Bullets

When you are looking for something adventurous to do, sometimes it can be difficult coming up with a trip that hasn't already been beaten to death! Not...

AMA and Media

AMA and Media

The American Motorcycle Association (AMA) is fighting to keep things together in the United States. The AMA is losing young guns Like James (The Rocket) Rispoli for pastures new,...
Updated FIM provisional 2014 rider lists released

Updated FIM provisional 2014 rider lists released

The 2014 Provisional Rider Lists for the 2014 FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto 3 series have been updated and released. The 19-race...

What Drives You? Motorcycle Final Drives

What Drives You? Motorcycle Final Drives

Chain, belt or shaft – which form of final drive is best? This is an ongoing debate in the motorcycling world. In reality, an intelligent answer can’t be formulated...
Beyond The Law: A Movie Based On Real Biker Gangs

Beyond The Law: A Movie Based On Real Biker Gangs

Motorcycle film fans looking for a non-sensationalized depiction of outlaw motorcycle clubs, need look no further than 1992’s Beyond the Law, starring Charlie Sheen and Michael Madsen. ...

AMA and Media

Written by Julian Taylor     February 02, 2014     0
AMA and Media

The American Motorcycle Association (AMA) is fighting to keep things together in the United States. The AMA is losing young guns Like James (The Rocket) Rispoli for pastures new, which harms the U.S AMA Roadracing series. We are losing sponsors like the National Guard because of a basic decline in numbers.

Wider audiences and much more sponsorship available in Europe are a huge attraction for young riders and are a prime example of how we are going to lose our best racers to Europe and the bigger stage.

Vortex V3 keyless gas cap for GSXR600

Vortex V3 keyless gas cap for GSXR600

Vortex has released a new line of products called the V3 line. We have recently upgrade one of our track bikes from the old version cap to this new...
Speed Angle GPS Motorcycle Lap Timer and Lean Angle measurement system

Speed Angle GPS Motorcycle Lap Timer and Lean Angle measurement system

Speed Angle has released an black porn updated version of their GPS lap timer , the JI100S. Their product consists of a display unit containing the GPS and a remote unit...

