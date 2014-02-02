AMA and Media

Café racer motorcycles evolved from the sport of café racing that was popular among British motorcycle enthusiasts of the early 1960s... → Click to Read Article
The love that British people have for Royal Enfield motorcycles is astonishing... → Click to Read Article
The 2014 Provisional Rider Lists for the 2014 FIM MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto 3 series have been updated and released... → Click to Read Article
Why has James Rispoli moved and why is the British Motorcycle racing scene attracting our young riders? → Click to Read Article
Free Online!
Volume 3, Issue 3 - Click to reador see all our Digital back issues for free!
Subscribe Now!
Click to get a subscription for yourself or as a gift!
Sign Up Now!
The American Motorcycle Association (AMA) is fighting to keep things together in the United States. The AMA is losing young guns Like James (The Rocket) Rispoli for pastures new, which harms the U.S AMA Roadracing series. We are losing sponsors like the National Guard because of a basic decline in numbers.
Wider audiences and much more sponsorship available in Europe are a huge attraction for young riders and are a prime example of how we are going to lose our best racers to Europe and the bigger stage.
Remember Me