AMA and Media

The American Motorcycle Association (AMA) is fighting to keep things together in the United States. The AMA is losing young guns Like James (The Rocket) Rispoli for pastures new, which harms the U.S AMA Roadracing series. We are losing sponsors like the National Guard because of a basic decline in numbers.

Wider audiences and much more sponsorship available in Europe are a huge attraction for young riders and are a prime example of how we are going to lose our best racers to Europe and the bigger stage.